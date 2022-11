Not Available

2 episodes of CBS Reports from 1971: POWs Pawns of War Pts 1 and 2. "Summary: CBS documentary on treatment of US prisoners in North Vietnam and Viet Cong prisoners in South Vietnam. CBS reporters interview wives and families of American POWS. NOT TO BE RELEASED WITHOUT PERMISSION OF CHIEF/AMPD-RC. COMMENTS: Keeping for the record. Standard poor, off the air. Kinescope quality." - Information from archive.org