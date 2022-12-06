Pozzis, Samarkand

Not Available

Cocco and Stefano are two unlikely friends bonded by a mutual goal: reach Samarkand from the mountains of Northeast Italy. Cocco is an old biker with a troubled past whose dream is to depart towards the East with his Harley-Davidson from ’39. Stefano is a young director who wants to make a film about the adventure and the story of his friend. Between the highs and lows of a quixotic trip, the challenge will reveal bigger than the two expected. Only through friendship, Cocco and Stefano will be able to reach their dreams.