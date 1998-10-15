1998

Practical Magic

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 15th, 1998

Studio

Di Novi Pictures

Sally and Gillian Owens, born into a magical family, have mostly avoided witchcraft themselves. But when Gillian's vicious boyfriend, Jimmy Angelov, dies unexpectedly, the Owens sisters give themselves a crash course in hard magic. With policeman Gary Hallet growing suspicious, the girls struggle to resurrect Angelov -- and unwittingly inject his corpse with an evil spirit that threatens to end their family line.

Cast

Nicole KidmanGillian Owens
Evan Rachel WoodKylie Owens
Goran VisnjicJimmy Angelov
Stockard ChanningTante Frances 'Fran' Owens
Dianne WiestTante Bridget 'Jet' Owens
Aidan QuinnGary Hallet

View Full Cast >

Images