Practical Magic

Sally and Gillian Owens, born into a magical family, have mostly avoided witchcraft themselves. But when Gillian's vicious boyfriend, Jimmy Angelov, dies unexpectedly, the Owens sisters give themselves a crash course in hard magic. With policeman Gary Hallet growing suspicious, the girls struggle to resurrect Angelov -- and unwittingly inject his corpse with an evil spirit that threatens to end their family line.
|Nicole Kidman
|Gillian Owens
|Evan Rachel Wood
|Kylie Owens
|Goran Visnjic
|Jimmy Angelov
|Stockard Channing
|Tante Frances 'Fran' Owens
|Dianne Wiest
|Tante Bridget 'Jet' Owens
|Aidan Quinn
|Gary Hallet
View Full Cast >