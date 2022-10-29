Not Available

Practical Shooting Handgun Techniques Volumes 1-3

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Matt Burkett's original Practical Shooting VHS tapes, vol. 1-3, are now available on a two-disc DVD set, which is over 155 minutes long. Watch and learn as professional shooter Matt Burkett teaches his student (Kevin Elpers) the techniques required to be a successful IPSC handgun shooter. Everything is covered: Safety, Equipment Choice and Set-up, Stance, Grip, Eye Dominance, Sight Information, Weak/Strong Hand, Target Transitions, Draws, Reloads, Trigger Control, Shooting while Moving and much more! Guest star Don Golembieski (master gunsmith) takes you through equipment selection and maintenance.

    Cast

