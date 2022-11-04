1944

Practically Yours

  • Comedy

Release Date

December 19th, 1944

Studio

Paramount

In this screwball comedy a WW2 US pilot bombs a Japanese aircraft carrier, is assumed to be dead, and then is misquoted in the press as fondly remembering his days back home walking his dog Piggy. Instead of his dog Piggy he is thought to be in love with Peggy, a girl he worked with. The usual farce ensues after he returns home alive and tries to play along with the mistake to save embarrassment for all.

Cast

Claudette ColbertPeggy Martin
Gil LambAlbert W. Beagell
Cecil KellawayMarvin P. Meglin
Robert BenchleyJudge Robert Simpson
Tom PowersCommander Harry Harpe
Jane FrazeeJane Frazee - Vocalist

