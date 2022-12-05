Not Available

What's a girl to do when a rare hair-loss condition leaves her with an obsession for zany wigs and make-up? Become a drag queen, of course! Having always been an outsider, a young woman finds her niche when she lands a job at a kooky drag bar and assumes the new identity of Prada Handbag. She decides to take to the stage and discovers that acceptance - and self acceptance - can be found in the most unlikely of places. Prada Handbag is a glitzy, glam cinematic extravaganza which promises to ravish the eye and warm the heart.