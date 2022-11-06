Prahaar: The Final Attack

Not Available

Prahaar is the story of Major Chavan, a tough and stern soldier, trained to destroy the enemy. He can see the enemy on our borders but is unaware of the invisible enemy within ourselves. When one of Major's Commandos - Peter D'Souza is killed, he is shown the harsh reality revolving around us, the enemy is within ourselves. The battlefield changes and Major Chavan makes his final attack on the enemy within this crumbling society.