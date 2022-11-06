Not Available

Prahaar: The Final Attack

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Prahaar is the story of Major Chavan, a tough and stern soldier, trained to destroy the enemy. He can see the enemy on our borders but is unaware of the invisible enemy within ourselves. When one of Major's Commandos - Peter D'Souza is killed, he is shown the harsh reality revolving around us, the enemy is within ourselves. The battlefield changes and Major Chavan makes his final attack on the enemy within this crumbling society.

    Cast

    		Madhuri DixitShirley
    		Gautam JoglekarPeter D'Souza
    		Dimple KapadiaKiran
    		Khan Jahangir KhanTerrorist
    		Nana PatekarMajor Chauhan
    		Vishwajeet PradhanCommando

