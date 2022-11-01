Prairie Giant - The Tommy Douglas Story

Not Available

In 1930s Saskatchewan, a small town parish has a new young new pastor, Tommy Douglas. However, for all his regular duties, which include boxing lessons, Tommy sees the poverty and injustice around him which seem beyond his power to address with the pulpit. With that in mind, Douglas enters politics with the socialist Canadian Commonwealth Federation and starts a career where his steadfast idealism runs headlong into the powerful opposition of the rich and the powerful. Despite the long odds, Douglas' new calling would soon make him a leader that would transform Canada and have him hailed as the greatest Canadian of all.