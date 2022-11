Not Available

"Praise & Worship" is a series that explores different mediums of praising and worshiping Jesus Christ. Dance and music being an essential component of the church, it was important to bring attention to these elements and how they’re used to glorify His name. In Christianity, Praise is the joyful recounting of what God has done for us. Whereas, Worship is to glorify, show our loyalty, and build an intimate relationship with God.