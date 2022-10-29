Not Available

Praise the Lord is a pure adaptation of Zacharia's novel 'Praise The Lord', which also have the same title. Joy (Mammootty) is an immensely rich Kottayam-Pala based farmer. He is hardly aware of the life beyond his small town in Pala as he didn't get much chance to explore the outside world. He shares a cordial and amiable relationship with his family. Joy's peaceful life came to an end, once an eloped couple Samkutty (Ahmed Sidhique) and Annie (Akamksha Puri) enters. They seek love and Joy has to be its guardian.