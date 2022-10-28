Not Available

Pražákům, těm je hej

Filmové Studio Barrandov

The story begins in 1984 in Prague, Czechoslovakia, few years before the end of Communist era. The band Pražský výběr (Prague's selection) has just received the news thier 5-year ban has expired and they are alowed to perform once again. This half fantasy half document about the band would draw the atmosphere of middle european late Communist era and the eufory of it's end.

Simona StašováSecretary
Bolek PolívkaPoliceman
Lucie BíláCokovka
Arnošt GoldflamDr. Kalvoda
Frank ZappaHimself
