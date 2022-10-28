Pražákům, těm je hej

The story begins in 1984 in Prague, Czechoslovakia, few years before the end of Communist era. The band Pražský výběr (Prague's selection) has just received the news thier 5-year ban has expired and they are alowed to perform once again. This half fantasy half document about the band would draw the atmosphere of middle european late Communist era and the eufory of it's end.
|Simona Stašová
|Secretary
|Bolek Polívka
|Policeman
|Lucie Bílá
|Cokovka
|Arnošt Goldflam
|Dr. Kalvoda
|Frank Zappa
|Himself
|Oldřich Kaiser
