Pran Jaaye Par Shaan Na Jaaye

Not Available

Aman Joshi (Aman Verma) is on a research assignment. His subject is the chawl dwellers in Bombay City. He rents a small tenement there and talks to the people living there. He soon gets involved in their lives, and even gets attracted to plain-looking Saundarya (Divya Mirza), who he transforms into a beauty, after a cosmetic makeover. Aman's kindness is mistaken for generosity by all the chawl dwellers, and they swarm him for his money, trying to get loans and gifts, to improve their lives. Then the lives of this small community are turned upside down, when the owner announces that he intends to tear the building down.