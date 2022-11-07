Prank Patrol - Superglove

Not Available

Superglove features five AWESOME episodes from series one including Super Glove: A prankster wants to fool his friends into believing hes built a special, hi-tech glove with the power to explode things - including a car! Secret Admirer A prankster wants to fool his neighbour into believing he has an over-the-top admirer. Car Wash A prankster wants to fool her friend into believing that theyve wrecked Beyonces car. Mad Dentist A prankster wants to fool her brother into believing he has the worst, smelliest, most threatening and inept dentistRap Star A prankster wants to fool her cousins into believing theyre to be the back-up dancers for her new rap album.