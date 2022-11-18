P.Rappa's Nth Mile Dilemma: A Ghetto-Tastic Rap-Venture

Not Available

P Rappa is a puppy who tries to be "cool" like his idol, rap star Joe Chin, but is thwarted in every direction. How can he muster the strength to stand against the odds? How can he learn kung-fu, steal a car, score some weed, AND finally get with that doped-up trick Sunny Funny? HE'S GOTTA BELIEVE!!! Inspired by the game Parappa the Rapper for PS1 (and borrowing bits from 8 Mile), Nth Mile is a tribute to the great, simple story of a puppy who raps his way into a flower's heart. Of course, along the way he has to fight evil money husslers, learn bling powers from 4 rap masters, and eventually face off against his various nemeses in a furious climactic rap battle that will blow the roof clear off of Club Fun!