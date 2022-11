Not Available

Athili Sathi Babu (Ravi Teja) is a smalltime thief in Hyderabad. A small girl comes to Sathi Babu claiming that he is her father. Later on it is revealed that there is a look-alike of Sathi Babu in the form of Vikram Singh Rathod who had an impeccable track record as IPS officer. His past in Chambal valley catches up with him. The rest of the story is all about how these look-alikes' take care of baddies.