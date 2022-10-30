Pravarakhyudu

Not Available

Sasi (Jagapati Babu) and Sailaja (Priyamani) are good friends during their post-graduation time. Sailaja loves him, but Sasi’s ideology about love irritates Sailaja and both of them separate their ways. Sasi settles as a professor in Harvard University. He comes to Hyderabad to look out for a suitable girl. He then realizes that Sailaja works as a principal in a women’s college and she is unmarried too. The rest of the story is all about how Sasi makes Sailaja fall in love with him again.