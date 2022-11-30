Правила на уметноста

Not Available

"Rules of Art" is a thriller as a genre, as well as love melodrama. Main character of the film is Daniel, a private investigator, who has his own agency in the city. During several cases related to infidelity, we discover the detective’s true passion, his lifetime obsession which is not directed on voyeuristic spying of other people’s lives, but towards capturing fragments of human destinies, moments which he freezes with his camera. This short film is a presentation of modern and estranged life, and on the other hand, true ode for the art.