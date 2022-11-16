Pravosudie volkov

Not Available

1940. Leningrad. In sixth grader Mickey Polyakov light-hearted and happy life: the father-director, beautiful mother, a large apartment in the city center and many friends. And everything in this life before the war is well until one day he did not suffer at the hands of seniors. Physician ambulance that brought Mick into intensive care, noted strong concussion. But the terrible injury gave Mick a mysterious gift - he can now kill any of his abuser Lashes. So for Miki begins a completely different life, which are closely intertwined reality and mysticism.