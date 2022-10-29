Not Available

Year after year, Portuguese students, from North and South alike, subject themselves to initiation rites when they start university. Hazings, organized by older students, include several challenges and ceremonies, which take place throughout the whole of the first year, day and night, and sometimes interfere with classes. Based upon ancient traditions and following a rigid hierarchy, hazings have thrived once again in the last decade. Despite protests, they gather more and more supporters, thrilled with its explicit sexual language, power games and levels of humiliation.