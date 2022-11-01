Not Available

Pray 2.5 - Director's Cut offers fans a thrilling, fresh look at the Pray Franchise! For the first time ever, see the Original "Pray" and "Pray 2: The Woods" combined and re-edited into a single, seamless feature with all new Twists & Turns! Plus get an exclusive Sneak Peek of the first minutes of Pray 3! This deluxe edition is packed with all new Bonus Features and Surprises including an all-new Alternate Ending to the original Pray movie, new scenes, new music, and hilarious new Outtakes & Bloopers! And, for the very first time, hear the original Campfire story that started it all as told by the Director himself!