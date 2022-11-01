Not Available

Our story begins with two losers, Mitsuru and Maki, driving down the road with a drugged and kidnapped little girl in the back of their car. They owe lots of yen for drugs and a kidnapping scheme seemed to only possible way to get the money. The problem is, that when they call to make ransom demands, the people state that their daughter died a year ago, so who the hell do they have in their custody? The kidnappers are holed up in an old school, turns out it was the school that Mitsuru used to go to and it's now abandoned. Or, SEEMINGLY abandoned.