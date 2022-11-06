Pray For Death

Akira Saito, a Japanese businessman lives in Tokyo with his Japanese-American wife Aiko and their children, Takeshi and Tomoya. When the family has a chance to move to the United States so that Aiko can teach the children about their American heritage, they pack up and head for Houston, Texas and run a restaurant. This is where the trouble begins....
|James Booth
|Limehouse Willie
|Donna Kei Benz
|Aiko Saito
|Norman Burton
|Lt. Anderson
|Kane Kosugi
|Takeshi Saito
|Shane Kosugi
|Tomoya Saito
|Matthew Faison
|Sgt. Joe Daley
