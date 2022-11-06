1985

Pray For Death

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 10th, 1985

Studio

Pray Films

Akira Saito, a Japanese businessman lives in Tokyo with his Japanese-American wife Aiko and their children, Takeshi and Tomoya. When the family has a chance to move to the United States so that Aiko can teach the children about their American heritage, they pack up and head for Houston, Texas and run a restaurant. This is where the trouble begins....

Cast

James BoothLimehouse Willie
Donna Kei BenzAiko Saito
Norman BurtonLt. Anderson
Kane KosugiTakeshi Saito
Shane KosugiTomoya Saito
Matthew FaisonSgt. Joe Daley

Images