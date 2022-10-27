1974

Pray for the Wildcats

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Release Date

January 22nd, 1974

Studio

ABC Circle Films

Pray for the Wildcats is a 1974 U.S. television film that originally aired as an ABC Movie of the Week. It is a thriller-drama about a psychopathic business executive chasing his workers on dirtbikes through the desert after he killed a young man. The film was directed by Robert Michael Lewis and starred William Shatner and Andy Griffith. It co-starred Robert Reed, Marjoe Gortner, Angie Dickinson, and Lorraine Gary.

Cast

William ShatnerWarren Summerfield
Robert ReedPaul McIlvain
Angie DickinsonNancy McIlvain
Marjoe GortnerTerry Maxon
Janet MargolinKrissie Kincaid
Lorraine GaryLila Summerfield

