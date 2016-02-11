2016

PRAYER NEVER FAILS is a gripping legal drama about an up-and-coming small town high school basketball coach, well on his way to a championship caliber season, when he is fired after he prays with one of his players who is in great need. The movie is powerful, and at its essence, epitomizes Stepping Out On Faith, Facing Failure, Staying In Prayer, Following Your Calling, and Honoring the Will of God.