Pré-História da Pedra Furada

Documentary produced by TV Cultura addresses the archeological site of São Raimundo Nonato, a municipality in the south of Piauí, where traces of men who lived here at least 50 thousand years ago were found. The video brings images of the excavations and focuses on the researchers' daily work. Niede Guidon talks about the beginning of his work, the difficulties he faced to develop his research and the situation of the site today. In addition to the excavations of the archaeological site, the documentary shows the valley and the caves that exist in Piauí, where they also found traces of the fauna and flora that existed in the place.