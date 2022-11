Not Available

Country legend and Grand Ole Opry member Charlie Daniels performs numbers from his album "Songs from the Longleaf Pines" in this star-studded concert. Joining Daniels are Mac Wiseman and members of the iconic Scruggs, White and McCoury families. Daniels's reminiscences about his career and influences, a glimpse backstage and interviews with Wiseman and former bandmate Earl Scruggs accompany the 2005 concert of bluegrass and gospel favorites.