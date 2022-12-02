Precognizioni

Not Available

Sabrina suddenly comes out of a deep coma she entered following a car crash. All damages seem to have been ironed out, except for some short instants when her brain goes haywire: it seems as if reality splits and time rolls by abnormally. In such moments she perceives as if a door opened to suck her into another dimension to experience events apparently quite normal and, once gone out of them, only a deep sensation, but not their conscience, persisted, since time apparently elapses backwards, as if it canceled spans of life. Next to a specific experience within this space-time, Sabrina brings back a fragment of it: like when a necklace, snatched off by two crooks down the street, is found inexplicably back at its place, inside her jewel case, as if it had never been carried away. Daniele, her boyfriend, witnessed the snatch.