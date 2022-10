Not Available

One day, the Pretty Cures receive an invitation to a party in their honor. Everyone is heading to the party venue, the school of fairies, but awaits a mysterious shadow. The shadow steals transformation objects! What can they do? If the Cures can not be converted are in big trouble! If this continues, the school, our world and everything else will deborado by that shadow! The 32 Pretty Cures will fight to protect everyone!