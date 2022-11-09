1987

Predator

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 11th, 1987

Studio

Davis-Films

Dutch and his group of commandos are hired by the CIA to rescue downed airmen from guerillas in a Central American jungle. The mission goes well but as they return they find that something is hunting them. Nearly invisible, it blends in with the forest, taking trophies from the bodies of its victims as it goes along. Occasionally seeing through its eyes, the audience sees it is an intelligent alien hunter, hunting them for sport, killing them off one at a time.

Cast

Arnold SchwarzeneggerMajor Alan 'Dutch' Schaeffer
Carl WeathersMajor George Dillon
Elpidia CarrilloAnna
Bill DukeSergeant 'Mac' Eliot
Jesse VenturaBlain
Sonny LandhamBilly

