Predator 2

Ten years after a band of mercenaries first battled a vicious alien, the invisible creature from another world has returned to Earth -- and this time, it's drawn to the gang-ruled and ravaged city of Los Angeles. When it starts murdering drug dealers, detective-lieutenant Mike Harrigan and his police force set out to capture the creature, ignoring warnings from a mysterious government agent to stay away.
|Kevin Peter Hall
|The Predator
|Danny Glover
|Lieutenant Mike Harrigan
|Gary Busey
|Peter Keyes
|Rubén Blades
|Danny Archuleta
|Maria Conchita Alonso
|Leona Cantrell
|Bill Paxton
|Jerry Lambert
