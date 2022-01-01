1990

Predator 2

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 1990

Studio

Davis Entertainment

Ten years after a band of mercenaries first battled a vicious alien, the invisible creature from another world has returned to Earth -- and this time, it's drawn to the gang-ruled and ravaged city of Los Angeles. When it starts murdering drug dealers, detective-lieutenant Mike Harrigan and his police force set out to capture the creature, ignoring warnings from a mysterious government agent to stay away.

Cast

Kevin Peter HallThe Predator
Danny GloverLieutenant Mike Harrigan
Gary BuseyPeter Keyes
Rubén BladesDanny Archuleta
Maria Conchita AlonsoLeona Cantrell
Bill PaxtonJerry Lambert

View Full Cast >

Images