2005

“Table manners are out. Follow Africa's five mega-predators as they struggle for survival in a cruel season of deprivation on South Africa's Mala Mala Reserve” To survive they must compete for the same resources using every physical and psychological weapon in their respective arsenals. Who will emerge as top predator? What will it take to survive? Enter their minds, see through their eyes, and prepare to experience the battle for survival as never before in this stunningly filmed operation into the eat or be eaten world of Predators at War. Award-winning wildlife photographer and former game warden Kim Wolhuter is ‘embedded’ with Africa’s five super-predators as drought ravages the once lush Mala Mala Private Game Reserve. Now, as territories shrink, and the usual ‘rules of engagement’ explode into conflict, predator is pitted against predator in an all-out war for the area’s dwindling resources.