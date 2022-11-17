Predchuvstviye

Not Available

There are a small number of people for whom imagery and symbolism alone are sufficient reason to watch an otherwise difficult film such as this one. In the story, a boy, a woman and a cow seem to be the only survivors of a global catastrophe, except for whoever is following them threateningly in a tank. Slowly they put together what they need to survive, and despite the difficulty of all this, it looks as though the human race may just manage a new beginning. This simple, darkly imaged story is told with a very minimal amount of dialog. Sci-Fi and action fans may find the film disappointing, but conoisseurs of metaphor may find what they are looking for here.