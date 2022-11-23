Prelude to the General

Not Available

Two women face one another. Two worlds touch. Past and presence. The young woman warns the older woman. Something terrible will happen. The older woman massages the general. She knows the general’s secret. She wanders through empty rooms. Rooms coated with a patina of secrecy. The warning hangs in the air. The young woman doesn’t have a chance. Towira’s films are characterised by a fusion of stylisation and realism. She holds a mirror to reality, a mirror that is closely related to the country’s history.