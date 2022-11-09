Prem Kahani

Not Available

Rajesh Khanna is in love with Mumtaz in their college days. But he chooses to become revolutionary freedom fighter and abandons Mumtaz due to the fear that he might die during his struggle leaving her as a widow. The vicissitude of time, however, gets Mumtaz married to Shashi Kapoor, a police inspector, and also a friend of Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh Khanna takes refuge at Shashi Kapoor's government quarters and encounters his past as he meets Mumtaz again. Eventually, Shashi Kapoor gets to know of their past relationship. He is encountered with the challenge of believing the chastity of his marriage or the doubt in his mind whether his trust has been broken while he was away from home on duty. Rajesh Khanna takes the lead and gets himself killed by Mumtaz to convince him that Mumtaz indeed loved Shashi Kapoor and not him.