Prem Pujari

Not Available

Ramdev Bakshi is the only son of widower and former Indian Army General Durgaprasad, who has been decorated several times with various medals for bravery shown in the line of duty. Alas this did leave him crippled, after he lost a leg during the war with Pakistan. Ramdev is also enlisted in the army, but he is peace-loving and detests war. He has a sweetheart in village belle Suman Mehra, and both hope to get married soon. He does answer the call from the army and joins active duty, only to be arrested and court-martial-ed for disobeying orders. After being dishonorably discharged, he disappears from Suman and his father's lives. Years later, Suman enters a beauty contest and is crowned Miss India. She travels with her mom to Britain, where she meets with Ramdev.