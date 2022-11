Not Available

Prema Katha (English: Love Story) is a 1999 Telugu film written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. It is the debut film of both Sumanth and Antara Mali. The film opened to mixed reviews by critics and it had an average run at the box office. It is a tragic love story of a young village boy Suri (Sumanth) narrated by his mother several years after his death.