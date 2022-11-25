Prema Sandadi

Not Available

Vijay Krishna (Srikanth) is a musician from a musical family. He lives with two married sisters and their husbands and his uncle. All of his family is dedicated to Music. His father (Satyanarayana) forces him to marry, but he was in search of a girl whom he saw in a dream. He never saw her face in the dream but he saw a mole beside her navel. The story continues in search of the girl. Meanwhile, his father arranges his marriage with a Kalyani ([Ravali]), who belongs to a nearby village. Ravali also belongs to a music family.