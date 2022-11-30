Preman Pensiun: Kesempatan Kedua

Not Available

In the Second Chance episode, the terminal story and the news of Kang Pipit become the main focus., Boss Bubun, who just got out of prison, comes with his men to the Cicaheum Terminal., He comes to reclaim his position as the ruler of the terminal., Willy who was once the ruler of the terminal. , have been waiting for the arrival of Boss Bubun along with his men. However, Boss Bubun is no match for Willy and his men., In just a few punches and kicks, Boss Bubun managed to beat Willy and his men.