March 12, 2020. COVID-19 has just been declared a global pandemic, confinement measures are being implemented all across the world. Fanny, Samuel, Marianne and Daniel, four Montrealers from very different backgrounds, must now adapt to this new reality. What they believe to be a temporary situation will turn into a long ordeal that will change their lives forever. Between reality and fiction, Première vague is a portrait of the first 100 days of the pandemic in the city of Montreal, Canada.