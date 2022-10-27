Premiers crus

Not Available

Winemaker son, Charlie Marshall left Burgundy to become a Parisian renowned winemaker, author of a successful guide whose notes are annually tremble vineyards. But in Côte-d'Or, his father lost the taste of wine and mistakes the family winery rush towards bankruptcy. At first reluctant, Charlie returns to Burgundy. It must his boots and shoes back up his sleeves and become winemaker confront a profession he does not know, under the skeptical gaze of his father. Between unpredictable weather and a delicate variety, Charlie will have to prove to his father that he is worthy of this land passed from generation to generation in their family. It is easy to note a wine, but how do we do a great wine?