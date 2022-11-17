Not Available

Student leader in his college, popular collegian, Prabhu, is asked by the Principal to invite the Governor of state, Ranjit Singh Rathore, to be the chief guest on the annual day of the college. When he goes to invite Ranjit, he meets his daughter, Shruthi, and falls in love with her. She too falls in love with him. Since there is fear of terrorism in the state, Ranjit does not permit his daughter to travel without bodyguards. On one occasion, she does manage to give them the slip and runs away with Prabhu at a dance festival in Chidambaram. Shortly thereafter there is a threat of a bomb being planted there, Shruthi is returned home, and Prabhu arrested. Shruthi is forbidden to see Prabhu, Prabhu is released from police custody, after a severe beating. Prabhu goes to meet Shruthi, and is where he will find evidence that will lead him to a terrorist responsible for planting killing people. Will Prabhu be able to get out alive and tell this tale, or will he end up as another victim?