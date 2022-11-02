Not Available

Premiste is a dubbed version of tamil movie Kaadal and it is an romantic movie in which, Aiswarya (Sandhya) is a rich adolescent girl. Murali (Bharath) is a poor uneducated boy who works as bike mechanic. They fall in love with each other and Aiswarya's parents want to marry her off to a rich NRI. Aiswarya forces Murali to take her away from hometown Madhurai. They reach Chennai. The rest of the story is about how they suffer in that city to lead their life.