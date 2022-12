Not Available

The Story is about a boy named Premji (played by Mehul Solanki) who hails from a Kutchi village. He comes to Ahmedabad with a tragic past and he constantly struggles to know who he really is. In this journey, his soul mate, Pavan (played by Aarohi Patel) and his best friends Mukesh (Maulik Nayak), Chitra (Namrata Pathak) and Roy (Malhar Pandya) supports him and joins his fight against the evil.