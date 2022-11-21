Prenatal Yoga with Desi Bartlett

Not Available

A gentle practice for outer strength and inner calm This flowing, gentle yoga practice is designed to be used throughout your pregnancy to help you connect with your changing body, your baby, and your inner calm. You’ll start with meditation and breathing techniques that reduce stress and fatigue and quiet the mind. Then you’ll work on strengthening your body and increasing energy and stamina--all things that will assist you greatly during labor, delivery, and beyond. You’ll also enjoy postures for flexibility and relaxation that will leave you feeling peaceful and restored. Yoga is an ideal way to stay fit and healthy during pregnancy. As you move through each trimester, Prenatal Yoga will promote strength, peace of mind, and an awareness of the beauty and joy coming to your life. FEATURES INCLUDE audio options (music and instruction or music only), optional Spanish audio track, 10 minutes of additional workouts, and more.