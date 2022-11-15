Prendere la parola

Not Available

In Jesi, a group of heterogeneous women of different ages follows Italian courses for foreigners taught by native teachers. In the classrooms where they meet for a few hours a week, uninterrupted accents resound, questions, laughter mixed with the cries of small children that the pupils cannot leave at home. At each meeting new words are learned and each new word is a place of confrontation between visions and experiences: for example, talking about "freedom" close to April 25 becomes an opportunity to know the dates in which in the country of origin of each the liberation is celebrated, those from the colonial occupation, who from the yoke of a dictatorial regime.