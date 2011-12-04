Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Lanny and Wayne are at it again! With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology which has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid! Desperate to prevent Christmas from descending into chaos, Wayne seeks out the foremost Naughty Kid expert to aid in the mission: a bombastic member of the Coal Bucket Brigade who also happens to be his estranged brother, Noel.
|Dave Foley
|Wayne
|Emily Alyn Lind
|Grace Goodwin
|Chris Parnell
|Mr. Thistleton
|Derek Richardson
|Lanny
|Rob Riggle
|Noel
|William Morgan Sheppard
|The Big Guy
