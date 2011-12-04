2011

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 4th, 2011

Studio

Not Available

Lanny and Wayne are at it again! With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology which has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid! Desperate to prevent Christmas from descending into chaos, Wayne seeks out the foremost Naughty Kid expert to aid in the mission: a bombastic member of the Coal Bucket Brigade who also happens to be his estranged brother, Noel.

Cast

Dave FoleyWayne
Emily Alyn LindGrace Goodwin
Chris ParnellMr. Thistleton
Derek RichardsonLanny
Rob RiggleNoel
William Morgan SheppardThe Big Guy

