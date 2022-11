Not Available

A collection of shorts spun off from the movie "Night Time Picnic" that take place on the day before the movie's events. On the last day of high school, ten young people explore their feelings while participating in a "walking festival" in which 1000 people walk 80 km over the course of the day. This collection includes 9 episodes by 6 directors, including "Murishi" starring Mikako Tabe and "Unrequited Length" starring Rosa Kato.