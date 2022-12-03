Not Available

“Prepotencia de trabajo” is a film about people who make films, made by people who make them, by people who teach how to make them and by people who are learning how to make them. And it's also a movie about his movies, about how those people learned and how he managed to make them. And it is also a film about the Mar del Plata Festival as seen by these people, about the possibilities it offers them, and also about the UBA's Image and Sound Design career, where all these filmmakers came from.