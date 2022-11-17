Not Available

Life is normal for James. He works out at the gym, commutes to work, teaches school, picks up groceries, returns to his suburban home, eats dinner with his wife, and wakes up the next morning to do it all over again. Everything is as it should be. His world is peaceful, calm and happy. Or is it? Never one to think much about the future, James begins to take note of the warning signs all around him that seem to point to impending doom and the collapse of society. After considering all the awful things that could happen, James decides to prepare for the worst. But there is just one problem... he has no idea where to start. Enlisting the help of his wife Sarah, James embarks on a quest to be ready for anything without spending all his money, losing the respect of his friends, or becoming a survivalist freak.