Pres. Roosevelt's Fourth of July Oration

Not Available

The best and most characteristic picture of the President ever made. The camera is close by so that every feature shows out sharp and distinct. The President is first seen coming on the stand laughing and shaking hands with friends and being wildly cheered by everybody. Then comes the speech. The President is very enthusiastic and is shown at his best. All his well known mannerisms are very apparent. The picture ends with a view of the departure of the President with Mrs. Roosevelt in a carriage. Before the carriage starts the President is held up and interviewed by reporters.